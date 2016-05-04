May 4 Moody's On Eu:
* Moody's - Institutional reform and the Euro area's
integration are unfinished and have left the EU exposed to
shocks and downside credit risks.
* Moody's - If UK votes to leave EU, could fuel support for
anti-EU parties,weaken investor confidence in bloc,lead to
liquidity challenges for EU issuers
* Moody's - Despite reforms, European Union remains
vulnerable to any future crisis
* Moody's - While reforms have strengthened the European
Union in recent years, it remains vulnerable to any future
shocks
