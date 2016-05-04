May 4 Priceline Group Inc
* Qtrly non-gaap net income was $10.54 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $9.65, revenue view $2.12
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 non-Gaap net income per diluted share between
$11.60 and $12.50
* Sees year-over-year increase in room nights booked of
approximately 15% - 22% in q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $14.98, revenue view $2.66
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* The priceline group reports financial results for 1st
quarter 2016
* Says Gaap net income for the 1st quarter of $374 million,
or $7.47 per diluted share
* Qtrly total revenue $2.15 billion versus $1.84 billion
* Sees q2 year-over-year increase in revenue of
approximately 7% - 14%
* Sees q2 year-over-year increase in total gross travel
bookings of approximately 11% - 18%
