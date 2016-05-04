May 4 Melco Crown Entertainment Limited
* Melco becomes the single largest shareholder of melco
crown entertainment
* Aggregate purchase price for share repurchase is us$800.8
million
* Melco international development limited says pursuant to
agreement which mce agreed to repurchase 155 million shares
(equivalent to 51.7 million ads) from cai
* Melco international development limited says melco crown
entertainment entered into a share repurchase agreement with
unit of crown resorts limited
