BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 Blackrock Inc
* Completes final close of private equity fund
* Fund secured over $630 million in total commitments from a diverse cross-section of public and private pension funds, insurers and foundations in north america and europe. Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017