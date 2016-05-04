UPDATE 4-Ukraine accuses Russia of attack on president's website after web sanctions
* Says situation now under control (Releads with Ukraine president office's statement on cyber attack)
May 4 Cairo Communication SpA :
* Q1 net profit 1.7 million euros ($1.96 million) versus 1.9 million euros a year ago
* Q1 total revenues 57.8 million euros versus 58.4 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8681 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says situation now under control (Releads with Ukraine president office's statement on cyber attack)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Homeland Security chief John Kelly has not made a final decision on extending a ban on larger electronic devices on airplanes, but the department still believes an expansion is likely, a spokesman said on Tuesday.