May 4 22nd Century Group Inc

* Considers Crede lawsuit to be "frivolous and completely without merit"

* Company has not yet been served with complaint in the lawsuit

* Crede CG III Ltd filed a lawsuit in wake of company's decision to terminate its china joint venture arrangement with Crede

* Company plans to continue to conduct business in China without Crede and Peizer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)