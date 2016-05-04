BRIEF-Functionx files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
May 4 22nd Century Group Inc
* Considers Crede lawsuit to be "frivolous and completely without merit"
* Company has not yet been served with complaint in the lawsuit
* Crede CG III Ltd filed a lawsuit in wake of company's decision to terminate its china joint venture arrangement with Crede
* Company plans to continue to conduct business in China without Crede and Peizer
* Sandra Pessin reports 8.1 percent stake in Liqtech International as of May 12 versus 3.8 percent stake as of Feb 7 - SEC filing