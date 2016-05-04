BRIEF-Functionx files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
May 4 HollyFrontier Corp:
* Targeting $700 million of incremental annual EBITDA by 2018; on pace to achieve incremental $20 million EBITDA this year - conf call
* Says may ramp up buyback program this year - conf call
* Says may buy back "$1 billion this year which feels like certainly a stretch goal at this point" - conf call
* Interested in acquisitions and would be primarily interested in refining assets though it will not be primary requirement - conf call
* Expects a $200 million dropdown to Holly Energy Partners in late Q3 - early Q4 - conf call
* Says have secured additional sources of crude and are working with other suppliers and pipeline service providers - conf call
* Sandra Pessin reports 8.1 percent stake in Liqtech International as of May 12 versus 3.8 percent stake as of Feb 7 - SEC filing