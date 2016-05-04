BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 Medtronic Plc :
* Gary Ellis to transition out of chief financial officer role
* Parkhill has been vice chairman and chief financial officer of Comerica incorporated
* Appoints Karen Parkhill as chief financial officer
* Says Parkhill's appointment effective as of June 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017