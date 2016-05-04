BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 Reysas REIT :
* Signs real estate sales commitment agreement with Sur Yapi Endustri
* The deal is for real estate project in Istanbul
* To construct real estates on 10,783.80 square meters and 18,316.57 square meters land
* To start the project in 2016 and complete it in 30 months
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017