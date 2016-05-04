BRIEF-Functionx files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
May 4 Jaguar Animal Health
* Initiates Dose Determination Study With Target Commercial Paste Formulation Of Sb-300
* Primary objective of study is to select commercial dose of sb-300 for treatment of egus.
* Sandra Pessin reports 8.1 percent stake in Liqtech International as of May 12 versus 3.8 percent stake as of Feb 7 - SEC filing