BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 Avtovaz :
* Q1 net loss 8.6 billion roubles ($130.64 million) versus loss of 185 million roubles year ago
* Q1 revenue 38.42 billion roubles versus 48.51 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1WIjzKV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.8300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, May 16 Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures on Tuesday reached their highest level since mid-February, fueled by strong cash and wholesale pork prices, traders said. June futures led gainers after investors bought that contract and sold deferred months, prompted by bullish market fundamentals, traders said. June closed 1.475 cents per pound higher at 78.725 cents, and July 1.125 cents higher at 79.475 cents.