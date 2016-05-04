LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures hit 3-month high; live cattle 5-week low

By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, May 16 Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures on Tuesday reached their highest level since mid-February, fueled by strong cash and wholesale pork prices, traders said. June futures led gainers after investors bought that contract and sold deferred months, prompted by bullish market fundamentals, traders said. June closed 1.475 cents per pound higher at 78.725 cents, and July 1.125 cents higher at 79.475 cents.