BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 Kreditbanken A/S :
* Q1 net interest and fees income 36.3 million Danish crowns ($5.61 million) versus 37.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 9.8 million crowns versus 11.2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net income 8.0 million crowns versus 6.6 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2016 pre-tax profit of 23 million - 33 million Danish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4734 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017