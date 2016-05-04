BRIEF-Functionx files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
May 4 Diana Shipping Inc
* Gross charter rate is us$5,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties
* Expects to take delivery of one panamax dry bulk vessel by beginning of may 2016
* Diana shipping inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v alcyon with norden
* Employment is anticipated to generate approximately us$1.8 million of gross revenue
* Sandra Pessin reports 8.1 percent stake in Liqtech International as of May 12 versus 3.8 percent stake as of Feb 7 - SEC filing