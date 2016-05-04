BRIEF-A2 Milk Company announces appointment of non-executive director of company
* Appoints Jesse Wu as a non-executive director of company
May 4 Mondo TV SpA :
* Signs publishing agreement relating to the property Sissi the Young Empress, with Seinkis, a French publisher
* Agreement is valid for two years; Mondo TV will receive royalties on sales
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer