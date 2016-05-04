BRIEF-A2 Milk Company announces appointment of non-executive director of company
* Appoints Jesse Wu as a non-executive director of company
May 4 Monnari Trade SA :
* Reports prelim. April 2016 revenue at 16.6 million zlotys ($4.3 million), up 25.76 percent year on year
($1 = 3.8280 zlotys)
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer