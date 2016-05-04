BRIEF-CNO Financial Group appoints Gary Bhojwani as CEO
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
May 4 Coface SA :
* Q1 turnover 365 million euros ($419.17 million), -6.3 pct (-3.8 pct on a comparable basis) against a strong Q1 2015, stable versus Q4-15
* Q1 net income group share 22.3 million euros versus 40.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating income 36.3 million euros versus 60.5 million euros year ago
* Remains cautious for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock