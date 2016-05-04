May 4 (Reuters) -

* Calpers Says Purchases Share Of Toll Road In State Of Indiana

* Calpers Says Purchasing 10 Percent Share Of The Indiana Toll Road Concession Company LLC From Global Fund Manager IFM Investors

* Calpers Says IFM Investors Continues To Hold More Than 85 Percent Of ITRCC; Pricing And Details Of The Purchase Are Not Being Released At This Time Source (bit.ly/24qVwWR)