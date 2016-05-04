BRIEF-CNO Financial Group appoints Gary Bhojwani as CEO
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
May 4 (Reuters) -
* Calpers Says Purchases Share Of Toll Road In State Of Indiana
* Calpers Says Purchasing 10 Percent Share Of The Indiana Toll Road Concession Company LLC From Global Fund Manager IFM Investors
* Calpers Says IFM Investors Continues To Hold More Than 85 Percent Of ITRCC; Pricing And Details Of The Purchase Are Not Being Released At This Time Source (bit.ly/24qVwWR)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: