BRIEF-A2 Milk Company announces appointment of non-executive director of company
* Appoints Jesse Wu as a non-executive director of company
May 4 Groupe Flo SA :
* Q1 consolidated revenue 70.3 million euro versus 74.1 million euro ($85.16 million) a year ago
* Q1 operating loss of 6.1 million euro versus loss of 4.1 million euro a year ago
* Q1 net loss of 7.2 million euro versus loss of 5.0 million euro year ago
* Reached an agreement with its banking partners and its main shareholder
* Agreement will include commitment from Financiere Flo to subscribe to capital increase open to public
* Capital increase will be between 39.7 million euro and 41.6 million euro
* Agreement will also include sale of non strategic assets

($1 = 0.8701 euros)
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer