BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Total net inflows in April at 782 million euros ($898.52 million) net of acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8703 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017