BRIEF-A2 Milk Company announces appointment of non-executive director of company
Appoints Jesse Wu as a non-executive director of company
May 4 Epigon SA :
* Morpol SA has bought 9.28 percent of Epigon and raised stake in the company to 100 percent
Morpol acquired 10.1 mln shares of Epigon for 0.2 zloty per share on April 29
($1 = 3.8327 zlotys)
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer