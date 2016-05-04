May 4 Epigon SA :

* Morpol SA has bought 9.28 percent of Epigon and raised stake in the company to 100 percent

* Morpol acquired 10.1 mln shares of Epigon for 0.2 zloty per share on April 29 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.8327 zlotys)