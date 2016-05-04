BRIEF-A2 Milk Company announces appointment of non-executive director of company
* Appoints Jesse Wu as a non-executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Epigon SA :
* Its shareholder, Morpol SA, requests to schedule an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for May 30
* Morpol wants to vote on the rematerialization of Epigon's shares and delisting of the company from the Warsaw Stock Exchange's NewConnect market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer