BRIEF-CNO Financial Group appoints Gary Bhojwani as CEO
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
May 4 Secure Trust Bank Plc
* STB group has made good progress during first few months of year
* During Q1 of year motor finance and retail finance have delivered higher new business volumes compared to same period in 2015
* Commercial finance and asset finance businesses performing in line with management's expectations
* In SME lending market we continue to see strong demand for our products
* Has taken a more cautious approach to lending to residential development sector ahead of EU referendum vote
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock