BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 Ciber Inc
Purchased ciber inc shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued Reports 6.7 percent stake in ciber inc as of april 25 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID: 1.usa.gov/1Tm8Yjk] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017