BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 UBM Development AG :
* UBM Supervisory Board committee nominates Thomas G. Winkler as new CEO and CFO
* CEO Karl Bier and CFO Heribert Smole will step down from managing board at end of May 2016, although Real Estate Development Experts will continue to be available as advisors
* Supervisory board's nomination committee today appointed Thomas G. Winkler as new chairman of managing board from 1 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017