BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
* Exploitation of fixed and current assets of SFAG in insolvency proceedings in self-administration close to completion; evacuation of plant by June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.