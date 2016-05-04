BRIEF-A2 Milk Company announces appointment of non-executive director of company
* Appoints Jesse Wu as a non-executive director of company
May 4 Akfen Reit :
* Q1 revenue of 12.6 million lira ($4.37 million) versus 10.8 million lira year ago
* Q1 net loss of 1.4 million lira versus profit of 547,557 lira year ago
($1 = 2.8825 liras)
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer