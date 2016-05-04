BRIEF-A2 Milk Company announces appointment of non-executive director of company
* Appoints Jesse Wu as a non-executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Bmw
* Says bmw motorrad expands production network with its own manufacturing site in brazil
* Says new bmw group plant manaus will create around 170 jobs
* Says already planning to produce more than 10,000 bmw motorcycles in 2017 for brazilian market Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer