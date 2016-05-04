BRIEF-A2 Milk Company announces appointment of non-executive director of company
* Appoints Jesse Wu as a non-executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Prochnik SA :
* Reports a turnover of 6.5 million zlotys in April, up 79 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer