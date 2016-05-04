May 4 Barclays Africa Group Ltd

* Proposed placing by barclays plc of 103.6 million (12.2%) ordinary shares in barclays africa

* Public Investment Corp SOC Limited confirmed intention to be anchor investor in placing for up to 10.3 mln shares

* 10.3 mln shares represent up to 1.2% of Barclays Africa's issued share capital, the maximum permitted without regulatory approvals.