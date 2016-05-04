BRIEF-CNO Financial Group appoints Gary Bhojwani as CEO
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
May 4 Barclays Africa Group Ltd
* Proposed placing by barclays plc of 103.6 million (12.2%) ordinary shares in barclays africa
* Public Investment Corp SOC Limited confirmed intention to be anchor investor in placing for up to 10.3 mln shares
* 10.3 mln shares represent up to 1.2% of Barclays Africa's issued share capital, the maximum permitted without regulatory approvals. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: