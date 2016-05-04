BRIEF-A2 Milk Company announces appointment of non-executive director of company
* Appoints Jesse Wu as a non-executive director of company
May 4 Kordsa Global :
* Q1 net profit of 50.5 million lira ($17.49 million) versus 10.7 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 487.7 million lira versus 386.0 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.8875 liras)
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer