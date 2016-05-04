BRIEF-A2 Milk Company announces appointment of non-executive director of company
Appoints Jesse Wu as a non-executive director of company
May 4 Energica Motor Company SpA :
* "In 2018 we aim at positive EBITDA" says CEO Livia Cevolini
"In 2019 we expect to reach break-even point with sale of 2000 vehicles per year" says CEO Livia Cevolini
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer