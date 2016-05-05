(Corrects May 4 story after Nikkei amended its article to say Westinghouse is
eyeing tie-ups with suppliers, not specifically Chinese companies)
May 4 (Reuters) -
* Westinghouse Electric, unit of Japan's Toshiba, hopes to beef up its
business in the Chinese nuclear power market through partnerships with
suppliers, CEO says - Nikkei
* Westinghouse Electric has received orders to build a total of four nuclear
reactors at Sanmen And Haiyang, CEO says - Nikkei
* Westinghouse Electric expects to win orders for 10 more reactors in China,
CEO says - Nikkei
Source - s.nikkei.com/1WbrZvS
