BRIEF-A2 Milk Company announces appointment of non-executive director of company
* Appoints Jesse Wu as a non-executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Nikkei:
* Takata may have to expand its air bag recall even further, with affected vehicles worldwide seen doubling to a whopping 120 million - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1rV1v53) Further company coverage:
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer