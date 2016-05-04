BRIEF-Community Health Systems names Thomas Aaron as CFO
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
May 4 Tripadvisor Inc
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.18
* Qtrly revenue $352 million versus $363 million
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32
* Qtrly average monthly unique visitors reached 340 million
* Georgia Power announces new 139-mw solar project at Robins Air Force Base