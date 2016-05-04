BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Single-Family serious delinquency rate down to 1.20% in march from 1.26% in feb; multifamily delinquency rate flat at 0.04% in march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results