BRIEF-Community Health Systems names Thomas Aaron as CFO
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
May 4 S&P on Baker Hughes:
* Baker Hughes outlook revised to stable on merger agreement termination; ratings affirmed
* Baker Hughes stable outlook reflects expectation co will continue modest financial policy while pursuing cost reductions
* Affirming 'A' corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings Source text - (bit.ly/21xTkYu) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
* Georgia Power announces new 139-mw solar project at Robins Air Force Base