BRIEF-Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 (Reuters) -
* Allstate says Q1 revenue $ 8,871 million versus $ 8,952 million
* Allstate says Q1 catastrophe losses $827 million versus $294 million
* Allstate says Q1 operating earnings per share $0.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - nominated two new independent nominees for election to Granite's board, Remco Daal and Kelly Marshall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: