BRIEF-Prime Living appoints Jan Severa chairman
* JAN SEVERA APPOINTED CHAIRMAN
May 4 Starbucks Corp :
* Starbucks recommends shareholders reject "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Corporation
* "offering price is 4.43 percent below closing price per share of Starbucks common stock on April 27, 2016"
* Offer is for approximately 0.14 percent of outstanding shares of Starbucks common stock
* Announced that it received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Corporation
* Offer by TRC Capital Corporation to purchase up to 2 million shares of Starbucks common stock at a price of $54.38 per share in cash.
FRANKFURT, May 16 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) said it will launch power future contracts for Austria's electricity market on June 26 in response to the planned split of the German-Austrian price zone approved by regulators from Oct. 1, 2018.