May 4 Starbucks Corp :

* Starbucks recommends shareholders reject "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Corporation

* "offering price is 4.43 percent below closing price per share of Starbucks common stock on April 27, 2016"

* Offer is for approximately 0.14 percent of outstanding shares of Starbucks common stock

* Announced that it received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Corporation

* Offer by TRC Capital Corporation to purchase up to 2 million shares of Starbucks common stock at a price of $54.38 per share in cash.