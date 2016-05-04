BRIEF-Community Health Systems names Thomas Aaron as CFO
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
May 4 (Reuters) -
* At&T said it has awarded contract to host its web and mobile portals to Synacor Inc-WSJ
* At&T unwinds 15-year web alliance with Yahoo- WSJ Source text : (on.wsj.com/1W8xRp1) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
* Georgia Power announces new 139-mw solar project at Robins Air Force Base