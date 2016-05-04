May 4 (Reuters) -

* At&T said it has awarded contract to host its web and mobile portals to Synacor Inc-WSJ

* At&T unwinds 15-year web alliance with Yahoo- WSJ Source text : (on.wsj.com/1W8xRp1)