BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pHFFp6) Further company coverage:
May 4 Clients Ask To Pull $1.5 Billion From Visium Asset Management
* Requests include about one-third of client money in Visium's flagship fund- WSJ, citing sources
* Clients ask to pull $1.5 billion from Visium asset management- WSJ, citing sources Source text : (on.wsj.com/1W8yIGd) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pHFFp6) Further company coverage:
* Saratoga investment corp. Announces fiscal year end and fourth quarter 2017 financial results