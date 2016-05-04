BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 Albemarle Corp
* Albemarle to discontinue production of HBCD-based flame retardants to focus on supplying Greencrest Polymeric fire safety solutions
* Company will continue to support its HBCD customers in accordance with all contractual obligations
* Discontinuing production of (HBCD)-based flame retardants so that it can focus on supplying Greencrest Polymeric fire safety solutions
