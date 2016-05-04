BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 DCP Midstream Partners Lp :
* Qtrly adjusted net income per limited partner unit $ 0.75
* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit $0.36
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: 1.usa.gov/1W9WHWh Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S