BRIEF-Lakeland Industries says entered into loan agreement with Suntrust Bank
* On May 10, 2017, Lakeland Industries Inc entered into loan agreement with Suntrust Bank - SEC filing
May 4 The Kroger Co :
* Says no customer illnesses have been reported to date
* Says organism "could result in severe illness" to those individuals who may consume these products
* Recalling Kroger sunflower salad toppers, Kroger sunflower kernels, and Kroger cranberry delight trail mix
* Says a supplier indicated sunflower kernels may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Senator Charles Grassley said on Tuesday that he believes the Trump administration will likely pursue a trilateral trade deal with Canada and Mexico as it renegotiates the North American Free Trade Agreement.