BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 Kraft Heinz Co :
* Integration program delivered about $225 million savings in Q1 - conf call
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing