May 4 Baxter International Inc

* Baxter increases the size of its previously announced offer to exchange shares of baxter for shares of baxalta

* Number of shares of baxalta owned by baxter that are being offered in exchange increased to 13.4 million from 12.8 million shares of baxalta common stock