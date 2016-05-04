BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 Fox News Network LLC
* No party has admitted any wrongdoing or liability and there has not been any court finding as to merits of lawsuit
* Joint statement regarding fox business network & leftfield pictures
* Announced an amicable and confidential settlement concerning their litigation filed in supreme court of new york Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rnFBrz] Further company coverage: