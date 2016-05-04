May 4 Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo & Co - High end of range of reasonably possible potential litigation losses in excess of co's liability for probable and estimable losses was about $1.1 billion as of march 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/26TPqNr Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)