BRIEF-CNO Financial Group appoints Gary Bhojwani as CEO
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
May 4 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* Statement re intercontinental exchange withdrawal
* ICE has been provided with information and had access to management under rule 20.2 of UK takeover code
* Board of LSEG notes announcement made by ICE
* However, at no time has ICE made an approach to LSEG with a possible proposal or details of any such possible proposal
* LSEG continues to progress proposed all-share merger with Deutsche Börse AG, announced on 16 March 2016
* A further update will be provided in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: