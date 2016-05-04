BRIEF-CNO Financial Group appoints Gary Bhojwani as CEO
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
May 4 (Reuters) -
* Lumicell, Inc - Raised $6.8 million on sale of equity and certain other offerings - SEC FILING
* Lumicell, Inc disclosed to the U.S. Sec in the Form D that total offering amount was for $10 mln - SEC FILING
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock