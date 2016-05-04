May 4 (Reuters) -

* Lumicell, Inc - Raised $6.8 million on sale of equity and certain other offerings - SEC FILING

* Lumicell, Inc disclosed to the U.S. Sec in the Form D that total offering amount was for $10 mln - SEC FILING Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UzjARf (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)