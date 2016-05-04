BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 2U Inc
* Jim Shelton, co's President and Chief Impact Officer, to leave company to join Chan-Zuckerberg initiative to lead education efforts Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S